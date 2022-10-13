NIPSCO Projecting An Increase In Natural Gas Heating Bills This Winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): NIPSCO, which serves about 850,000 natural gas customers says they could see an increase in their winter heating bill this year based on current market price projections and the assumption of normal winter weather. The utility tells Inside INdiana Business there are several factors that contribute to expected increases this winter, including natural gas market prices, which are 24% higher than last winter. The higher prices are due to lower production volumes compared to previous years, as well as greater global demand.

Over the five-month winter season, which lasts from Nov. 1 to March 31, NIPSCO says average natural gas residential customers using 615 therms can expect to pay about $661 total, compared to $559 during the same period last year. The increase represents an 18% difference, or about $20.40 per month.