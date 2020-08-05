NIPSCO ordered to pay $1.1 million for safety violations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order for Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC to pay $1,110,000 in fines for pipeline safety violations that happened in 2018.

The violations are due to NIPSCO’s failure to locate or mark its pipelines in two days as required by its pipeline safety procedures. The amount of $1.1 million is the highest in history for the State of Indiana.

In 2017, the original settlement agreement was reached between NIPSCO and the Pipeline Safety Division of the Regulatory Commission. This agreement, states that NIPSCO paid $900,000 for violations that date back to 2015 and agree to pay additional civil penalties for violations they have in the future. This $1.1 million is the 2018 installment of the agreement.

Both NIPSCO and the Pipeline Safety Division agreed on the amount for each violation that NIPSCO commits in 2017 through 2019 in regard to locating its underground gas pipelines and facilities.

In February of 2019, the Commission approved NIPSCO to pay $765,000 for violations made in 2017.

All money collected as a result of approved civil penalties will go to the State of Indiana’s General Fund.

The order also states “none of this penalty shall be recovered from NIPSCO’s customers.”