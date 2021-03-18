NIPSCO fined for safety violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area utility is facing a huge fine over safety violations.

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company, better known as NIPSCO, has been ordered to pay more than $1.3-million for not locating or marking pipelines within two days before gas line excavations, as is required by law, according to the Journal Gazette.

It’s the highest fine in state history for such violations and is the third time since 2017 NIPSCO has been in trouble for similar issues.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission also said NIPSCO can NOT use its customers to pay the fine.