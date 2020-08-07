NIPSCO deploying workers to hurricane region

INDIANA (WOWO): A number of NIPSCO employees are deploying from Indiana to help with cleanup and power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Isaias:

A company statement says 40 employees have been dispatched to the east coast to help the estimated 3.7-million Americans currently without power since Tuesday night.

Specifically, NIPSCO employees will be helping out in Connecticut by surveying damage, patrolling power lines, and repairing broken poles and downed lines.

The utility adds that it has enacted additional precautions due to COVID-19 to make sure the workers get there and return to Indiana safely.