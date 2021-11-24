Night of Lights returns tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne holiday tradition returns tonight.

After being made a TV-only event last year due to the pandemic, Fort Wayne’s annual Night of Lights celebration is open to the public again.

Since 1928, Fort Wayne businesses have been lighting up Christmas-themed window displays the night before Thanksgiving.

The festivities start at 5:45pm with the lighting of the History Center Turret on Barr Street, includes the lighting of the iconic “Santa and his Reindeer” display at PNC Bank at 6:20pm, and wraps up with fireworks at Parkview Field at 8pm.

Find the full schedule here.