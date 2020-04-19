Nick Yeoman on iRacing and IndyCar Radio

This week’s episode: Nick Yeoman of the Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network joins to discuss iRacing, calling the Indy 500 from turn 1, his favorite tracks to broadcast from, and storylines for the 2020 IndyCar season.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

