Nick Yeoman and Iowa Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Nick Yeoman of IndyCar Radio joins to recap the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, Hy-Vee’s support of the event, the Alex Palou contract drama and the IndyCar championship chase. Plus, the latest on Alex Palou’s future, Callum Ilott will return to Juncos Hollinger Racing and a preview of this weekend’s Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

