Niche names Fort Wayne most affordable city in the U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Niche.com has named Fort Wayne as the most affordable city in the U.S.

The website says the Summit City has the lowest cost of living, is ranked as the 11th best city to buy a house in the country, and is ranked 85th as the best cities to live in the U.S.

Fort Wayne took the top spot in most affordable city in 2021, 2019 and 2018. The list includes cities with a population of 100,000 people or more. Niche uses data from the U.S. Census to the FBI along with millions of resident reviews, affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity and public schools and more to compile the list.

Wichita Falls, Texas, Brownsville, Texas, South Bend and Dayton, Ohio rounded out the top 5. Evansville came in 7th on the list.

You can view the full list and more here.