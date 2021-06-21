NFL Pro Darius Leonard to speak at BBBS dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana gourmet dinner will feature an NFL three-time All-Pro and former Defensive Rookie of the Year as its guest speaker.

Darius Leonard will take the podium Tuesday night at the Grand Wayne Convention Center for the organization’s 48th annual fundraising meal that helps generate donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters‘ programs and efforts of creating one-to-one mentoring matches for area youth.

In March 2020, Lenoard and his wife Kayla announced the creation of the “Maniac Foundation,” which is dedicated to transforming communities through education, wellness, serving families in need, and other charitable causes.

