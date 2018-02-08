Next round of significant snow heads our way tonight

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The next round of significant snow heads our way beginning late Thursday night. The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has already issued a Winter Strom Watch for Kosciusko, Noble and DeKalb Counties and a Winter Storm Watch for LaGrange and Steuben Counties.

Heavy snow, low visibility and rough travel conditions are expected. However, who exactly gets the most snow will depend on the path of the storm. Total snow accumulations of six to nine inches north of Highway 30 are expected and three to six inches of snow are expected south of Highway 30.

However, National Weather Service meteorologists tell WOWO News, luckily, the temperatures won’t be bitter cold as highs will be in the 20’s.