Next phase of State Blvd. work to start soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne crews will start work soon on the next phase of improvements for State Boulevard.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the project, between Cass and Clinton Streets, includes replacing a 90-year-old bridge over Spy Run Creek, more travel lanes, a walking trail, and landscaping and lighting upgrades.

The downside is that people living in the area may not have access to their driveways while the project is underway, and the work will also impact trash collection.

Find full details on the project here.