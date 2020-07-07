“Next Level Jobs” program expanded

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The continued presence of COVID-19 in Indiana has led to Gov. Eric Holcomb expanding the state’s Next Level Jobs program.

According to Inside INdiana Business, the two programs that make up the initiative will increase eligibility, offerings, and funding caps through the end of the year thanks to nearly $40-million in federal CARES Act funding.

More than $20-million will go toward a Workforce Ready Grant to provide free training to at least 10,000 Hoosiers in high-demand fields.

An Employer Training Grant will also be expanded, with $5-million allocated specifically to businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans.

Find out more at NextLevelJobs.org.