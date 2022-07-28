Next Generation Fuels Act Introduced

Legislation called the Next Generation Fuels Act was introduced this week in both the Senate and House of Representatives. It aims to leverage higher-octane fuels to improve engine efficiency and performance. Allowing the sale of fuels with greater octane levels would increase the amount of ethanol that can get utilized in the fuel supply, which in turn would lower prices at the pump. Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst introduced it in the Senate, while Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos and the entire Iowa delegation introduced it to the House. “Unstable gas prices have left many families, and especially rural families, with a lot of budget uncertainty,” says Grassley. “This would ramp up the use of homegrown fuel at stations across the country, making Americans less reliant on foreign oil and less vulnerable to OPEC tactics.” Ernst echoed those sentiments, noting that America should be turning to its own abundant domestic fuel production.