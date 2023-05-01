News/Talk 1190 WOWO Now Broadcasting on 92.3 F.M.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For many years, News/Talk 1190 WOWO has been considered “The voice of 1000 Main Streets” and today the iconic station listeners have all grown to love can now be heard again on 92.3 FM/WFWI. Programs like Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, The Pat Miller Program and conservative personalities Glenn Beck, Dan Bongino and Sean Hannity will now be available on 92.3 FM. WOWO will continue to be available on 1190 AM, 107-5 FM and on 97.3 HD2.

2022 Marconi Award Winner for Medium Market Station of The Year, WOWO is one Fort Wayne’s most listened to stations and has been broadcasting on AM since 1925, making it one of the longest operating radio stations in the country. It had previously been simulcast on WFWI from March of 2012 through January of 2016, before 92.3 was flipped to a Classic Hits format.

Federated Media VP/GM Ben Saurer explains the reason for the change, “In our most recent WOWO survey to our listeners, the desire for a stronger signal was the most mentioned adjustment suggested. We believe the addition of 92.3FM will meet our listeners request while complimenting the legendary 1190AM signal.”