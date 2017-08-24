News-Sentinel to end physical production

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the end of an era.

The Fort Wayne News-Sentinel’s heritage goes back 184 years, and for the past 57 years, they’ve been partnered with the Journal Gazette, providing the Fort Wayne area with two physical newspapers.

But now, there will only be one, as the News-Sentinel announced Thursday they’ll be moving primarily to a digital product in the near future. The move means News-Sentinel content will now only be in print within the morning edition of the Journal Gazette, while the afternoon edition of the News-Sentinel will go away.

The paper says that will give them a chance to have a “more robust and focused digital presence.”