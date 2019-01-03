New Year’s Day family fight leads to a woman being charged with battery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a family feud at the 400 block of Suttenfield Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Michele L. Kyler, 43, allegedly punched a woman and her son then pepper sprayed the son and his younger siblings.

Upon arrival, officers found two younger siblings coughing and appeared to have something in their eyes and a woman who had been punched and bleeding from the mouth with bruising under her eye. The woman’s older son was out in the alley recovering from being stomped on and pepper sprayed, according to the Journal Gazette.

The older son had come to the home to give his ex-girlfriend some stuff for their children. It was said that once the son was sprayed, he fell to the ground when Kyler stomped on his back and hit him in the head with the pepper spray can repeatedly. Kyler then fled in a vehicle with the ex-girlfriend.

Kyler was charged with two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to someone under 14 and two charges of battery resulting in bodily injury. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.