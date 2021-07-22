New Wind Farm Benefits Communities, Major Companies

WINCHESTER, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Houston-based EDP Renewables North America says commercial operations have begun at the Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County. The company says in addition to the surrounding communities, the nearly 200-megawatt wind farm will provide energy for Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT).
The two companies have signed power purchase agreements with EDP Renewables to procure energy produced at the wind farm. Facebook will receive 139 megawatts of power in a 15-year PPA, while Walmart’s long-term PPA will provide 60 megawatts.
Both companies say their goal is to operate with 100% renewable energy and reach net-zero carbon emissions.
“The completion of Headwaters II is an important milestone for EDP Renewables North America and the reliable, low-price energy we work to provide,” said Ryan Brown, an executive vice president at EDP Renewables North America. “On behalf of EDPR NA, we thank Facebook and Walmart for enabling the construction and expansion of this project and for driving our shared goals to provide sustainable operations across the economy.”
Financial details of the two PPAs were not disclosed.
The Headwaters II Win Farm joins the 200-megawatt Headwaters I Wind Farm, which is already in operation. The two locations are part of nearly 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy developed throughout the state by EDPR NA.
The company is currently building the 200-megawatt Riverstart Solar Park in Randolph County and plans to begin constructing the 204-megawatt Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County.