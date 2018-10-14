New Track Record Podcast: Mike Joachim

This week’s episode: Mike Joachim of the Pit Lane Parley podcast joins to discuss the latest news on the Indycar silly season, a race in Uruguay, a potential NASCAR/Indycar doubleheader weekend, and his thoughts on Indycar newcomers Felix Rosenqvist, Pato O’Ward, and Colton Herta.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​