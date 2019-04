This week’s episode: An update on another possible entry for the Indy 500, Harding Steinbrenner racing’s sponsor search and a preview of this weekend’s race at Barber.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​