New terminal road at Fort Wayne International Airport is completed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The new terminal entrance road at the Fort Wayne International Airport leads up to the main terminal building and has new entrances for all of the parking lots.

The new entrance road saw major changes to the way passengers access the terminal. New features include LED lighting, new signage, and an improved cell phone lot for those waiting for arriving passengers. All of the paid parking is now located on the left side of the road and there are message boards at the lot entrances notifying passengers when the lots are full. The new road is said to allow a better flow of traffic for arriving passengers and guests awaiting the arrival of friends and family.

The executive director, Scott Hinderman says “Not only does the new terminal entrance road create a more streamlined way for airport passengers and visitors to arrive at the terminal building, it also supports future growth for the airport.”

Sooner rather than later, the FWA plans to remove the old terminal entrance road so they can have room for terminal improvements and an expansion. Construction on the new entrance began on April 11, 2018.