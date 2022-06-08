New Superintendent Official For Northwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools officials confirmed its next Superintendent. At Tuesday Night’s NACS Board Meeting, Wayne Barker was officially announced as the district’s next superintendent with a tenure beginning July 1st. Barker and his wife, Vicki, a retired family and consumer sciences teacher, are in the process of relocating to Fort Wayne from Granger, Ind. From 1989 to 1994, Barker was a business teacher for Carroll High School, and he was an assistant baseball coach for three years, assistant boys’ basketball coach for five years, in addition to serving as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sponsor and the Junior Class Sponsor.