New study cites Purdue University Fort Wayne’s $11 billion economic impact on the state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue University Fort Wayne has a major economic impact on northeast Indiana.

That’s according to a recent Perryman Group study that assessed the university’s operations and workforce enhancement effects on business activity.

In total, Purdue University Fort Wayne has an $8.9 billion economic impact on northeast Indiana annually, and fuels almost 82,500 jobs in the region.

Within the state, the university has an $11 billion impact, and drives almost 102,000 jobs a year.

The study suggests that many of the university’s graduates stay within the state. Approximately 75 percent of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s 60,712 alumni live and work in Indiana. These numbers include those who attended Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW).

You can find the full Perryman Group study by clicking here.