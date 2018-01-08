New scam targeting I&M customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) officials have recently received multiple reports regarding a scam targeting their customers and they wanted to make you aware of it.

Customers have reported receiving calls from people falsely identifying themselves as Indiana Michigan Power employees claiming the customers are late paying their bills. The caller then threatens power will be disconnected if the bill is not paid immediately.

Customers were then instructed to call a different number to arrange a payment.

In other versions of this scam, customers have been directed to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.

Tracy Warner, a spokesperson with I&M, says I&M employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment. Nor does I&M disconnect service without prior written warning.

Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.