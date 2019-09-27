New phone scam targets Social Security

INDIANA (Network Indiana): A new phone scam is targeting people on Social Security.

In this scam, the caller claims to be from the Social Security Administration and says your benefits will be suspended, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

You will then be prompted to hit ‘1’ on your phone if you think this is a mistake. Do not press 1, says the FTC. If you do, you’ll be directed to a scammer who will ask for money and personal information.

The Social Security Administration says it will never call you to request money or threaten to take away your benefits.

If you get a similar call, hang up and report it to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General or the FTC immediately.