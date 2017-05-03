New phishing scam involves Google Docs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new scam is making its way to people’s email inboxes.

If you get an email from a friend of yours, offering to share a document on Google Docs with you, contact them first to make sure it’s real.

That’s because scammers are sending emails that look like they’re from someone you know, but when you click to open the document, it asks for your login information. That’s when the scammers get access to your email.

If you see the message, and your friend says it’s not from them, just delete it.