New local health order possible this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter plans on rolling out a new health order this week.

He said that in an interview with the Journal Gazette this week.

Sutter adds that he’s trying to make sure those future orders, whatever they entail, are easier on local businesses, particularly the hospitality industry. Sutter says he wants to keep “the same level of safety while being more forgiving to businesses.”

Recent orders limiting local bars, restaurants, and fitness centers to 50% capacity have expired.