New law mandates Indiana schools test for lead contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drinking water fountains and taps at public and private schools in Indiana must be tested for lead contamination by 2023 under a new state law.

Every school’s drinking water equipment has to be tested by Jan. 1, 2023 and take action if results show lead at higher than 15 parts per billion.

Lake County schools will have to test every two years.

Officials will have to do something about the lead contamination if it exceeds that threshold.

The state received a grant from the Indiana Finance Authority to cover the costs of testing.