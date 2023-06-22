New Indiana Department of Local Government Finance Commissioner Named

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that Daniel Shackle will serve as the new commissioner of the Department of Local Government Finance. Shackle will replace Wesley R. Bennett who was named to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Most recently Shackle served as the chief legal officer for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) where he was responsible for leading the legal operations of the agency. Shackle earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Shackle will begin his new role June 26th.