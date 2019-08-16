New income eligibility guidelines announced for Indiana school lunch programs

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Education has announced the new income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school lunches.

The National School Lunch, School Breakfast and Special Milk programs were created to support students unable to pay the full price for meals or milk.

The following guidelines use household size and income amounts to determine eligibility, and are effective now through June 30, 2020. (Click to enlarge)

To apply for free or reduced-price benefits, families much complete the application form that was sent out to all homes. If you do not have this form, click here.

The following information must be provided in the application:

The names of all the household members. All household income last month and source of income received by each household member (for example, EARNINGS, WELFARE, PENSION, or OTHER). Income is all money before taxes or anything else is taken out. The signature of an adult household member. The last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult signing the application.

For more information, visit doe.in.gov/nutrition.