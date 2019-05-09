New hotel planned for Coventry area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new hotel could be coming to the Village of Coventry shopping center in southwest Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission has received a primary development plan for the Lakany Hotel, owned by Illinois-based Superhost Enterprises.

The Journal Gazette reports Superhost has affiliations with several Fort Wayne hotels, including the Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites and Holiday Inn Express.

The proposal calls for a four-story hotel to be built near the former site of the now-demolished Apollo Coventry Cinema. A public hearing on the proposal is set for June 10th.