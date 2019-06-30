New highway construction to begin in several northeast Indiana counties

NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) – Construction will begin along several northeast Indiana highways tomorrow morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that chip seal preservation is scheduled to begin on or after Monday, July 1, weather permitting. Chip seal treatments seal off cracks in the highway to prevent future potholes.

Work is scheduled for various roadways in Adams, Huntington, Jay and Wells counties:

U.S. 33 (shoulders only) – between S.R. 101 and U.S. 27 in Adams County

S.R. 18 – between S.R. 1 and U.S. 27 in Jay County

S.R. 218 – between S.R. 3 in Huntington County and S.R. 1 in Wells County

and S.R. 1 in S.R. 116 – between S.R. 1 in Wells County and S.R. 218 in Adams County

and S.R. 218 in U.S. 224 – between S.R. 3 and S.R. 1 in Wells County

U.S. 224 – between S.R. 5 and just west of I-69 in Huntington County

Drivers can expect lane restrictions and traffic directed by flaggers during this time. If driving through a work zone, drivers are reminded to take extra caution, drive slowly and allow for additional space between vehicles to prevent stone chips from damaging windshields or paint.

Construction is expected to be complete by early August.