New Heart Smart exhibit is unveiled at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The new temporary exhibit was produced by the Purdue University Agriculture Exhibit Design Center and is sponsored by Parkview Heart Institute and the Indiana Donor Network, according to the Journal Gazette.

The exhibit is designed to help people learn about heart health by focusing on exercise, reducing waste, relaxation, reusing and conserving food and also organ donation.

President and CEO, Kellie Hanner, states that “Education is a critical component in the work we do each day at Indiana Donor Network, which is why we are so excited to partner with Science Central,” and goes on to say “It is vital that Indiana youth understand the significance of donation and especially how important it is to register as an organ, tissue and eye donor.”

Martin Fisher, Science Central’s Executive Director said heart disease is a leading killer of adults in northeast Indiana and throughout the country, which is another reason people should learn more about practicing healthy lifestyles.

The Centers for Disease Control says about 610,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year. 402 people in Allen County died from heart disease in 2017.

The exhibit is located on the lower level of Science Central and features interactive stations that promote organ donation, facts about the heart, healthy eating, exercise and food waste.

The Heart Smart exhibit will be at Science Central through May 26.