New Haven says farewell to New Haven Middle School with Bulldog Bash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The city of New Haven is hosting the “Bulldog Bash” as a way for citizens to remember the old New Haven Middle School building, previously New Haven High School, before it is demolished.

Saturday, June 1 at 3:00 p.m. the old school will open up to allow people to walk through the school to relive memories. Tours of the school end at 7:00 p.m. and are free.

Starting at 5:00 P.M. there will be a party at Schnelker Park which is not far from the old school. The party will feature some food from Rack & Helen’s, a cash bar, music and a souvenir brick from the school. The party ends at 9:00 p.m. and cost $20 (cash only) per person. Tables and chairs for the party are limited so those who plan to attend the party are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The event is designed to allow people to have a chance to relive their memories of the school, catch up with classmates and enjoy good food, drink and music.

All proceeds and additional donations will go toward the purchase of a motorized 18-foot American flag for the newly remodeled high school gym.

Tickets for the party will be available at the door, however, attendees are urged to register. You can register and find out more information by visiting the New Haven Parks office in the Community Center or you can click here.