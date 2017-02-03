New Haven Police warn of recent burglaries

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Police in New Haven are reminding residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked when they’re not at home.

That’s because the Police Department has taken several reports of burglaries throughout the city over the past month. Police say residents need to use common sense, like calling police if someone you don’t recognize and looks suspicious knocks on your door.

They’re also saying you should take note of the person’s appearance if they try to get you to open your door.

If you know who’s responsible for the recent burglaries, or have any information to share, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.