New Haven Police seeking suspect in armed robbery

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Police are looking for the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar Tree on State Road 930 across from Kroger.

Officers were called to an armed robbery just after 8-PM Monday and when they arrived, they were told that the store had been robbed by a man with a police type baton. He grabbed a store employee and fled in a blue minivan with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a male black, wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black face mask. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police Detectives at 260-748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.