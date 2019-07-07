New Haven Police searching for armed robbery suspects

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Papa John’s Pizza in New Haven was robbed on Friday night.

It started around 11:15 p.m. when officers with the New Haven Police Department responded to the Papa John’s Pizza on the 900 block of Indiana 930 on reports of an armed robbery.

According to the Journal Gazette, the robbers are described as two teenage black males, between 5-foot 8 and 5-foot-10 and thin in stature. They were reported to have been wearing dark clothing and masks.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any information on the armed robbery should contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.