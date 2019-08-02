New Haven Police searching for alleged thief

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Police need your help finding a man who allegedly stole fundraising money from New Haven High School.

Police were called on a report of a theft on Monday, July 29. On July 26, a man posing as a construction worker went into the high school and allegedly broke into a safe in an office and stole money raised over the summer for the New Haven High School Athletic Department.

The man, in the video and picture above, is described as white, late 30s and with a beard. He was seen leaving the school in a tan early 2000s SUV, either a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

If you have any information on this theft, please call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.