New Haven Police Chief retires

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The New Haven Police Chief is stepping down.

Henry McKinnon took over the department in March 2016 and has served at the city’s Police Department for more than 23 years, but the Department announced on Facebook this morning that he’s officially retiring.

McKinnon has served in many other roles during his tenure, including road patrol, D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T Officer, Student Resource Officer, Detective, and Deputy Chief.

Plans for a successor were not immediately announced.