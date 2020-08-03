New Haven names part of State Road 930 as veteran tribute

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of New Haven has named part of State Road 930 as Operation Enduring Freedom Highway.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael noticed there wasn’t a memorial in the State of Indiana that specifically honored veterans that served in Afghanistan, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

McMichael contacted State Representative David Heine and gave him the idea of renaming the part of the road that runs through New Haven to Enduring Freedom Veterans Highway.

Mayor McMichael said, “It’s a living memorial to the sacrifices that our veterans and current soldiers and service members have made defending us in the war on terrorism.”

Signs will be posted on the west side of town at State Road 930 at Meyer Road and also at State Road 930 at I-469 on the eastern side of town.

Operation Enduring Freedom started as a result of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. 13 years later, when the conflict ended, over 2,200 American Soldiers had lost their lives fighting in the war.