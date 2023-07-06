New Haven man enters plea deal in 2017 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A New Haven man charged in a 2017 murder has entered a plea deal.

48-year-old Chad Ingram is charged in the 2017 murder of his 61-year-old mother. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Ingram was in court Thursday morning and pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder.

The deal does have to first be accepted by a judge, with sentencing scheduled for next month. He had been found competent to stand trial back in January.

Police said they found Ingram in the home where his mother’s found was found.