New Haven man charged with raping minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man is charged with raping a teen girl.

William Blanton Jr., 25, is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at his home in December 2020. He is charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Blanton was recently arrested and charged.

The victim went to police after the alleged incident. Lab results came back last month, and DNA from Blanton was found on her clothes.

He has an initial court hearing on Monday.