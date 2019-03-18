New Haven man accused of attacking former manager with pipe

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attacking his former manager with a metal pipe.

Joshua Arroyo is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He appeared in court Monday.

Court documents reveal Arroyo went to a Fort Wayne Arby’s restaurant on March 9 and attacked the manager with a pipe and small folding knife due to an issue with his paycheck.

The victim was able to escape and run to a nearby Culver’s restaurant. He later told police Arroyo made threats to harm employees over an issue with his paycheck.

Arroyo will be back in court for a hearing on April 3.