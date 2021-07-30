New Haven business and PFW Senior team up to create a one-of-a-kind work of art

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Dell Cove Spices and More has relocated their operation from Chicago, Illinois to New Haven, and recently called on the services of an art student from Purdue Fort Wayne to make the entrance to their operation truly something special.

The business, which specializes in high end popcorn and gourmet seasonings, was founded and is owned by Patricia and David Beets. They started out in several years ago in Southern California before relocating to Chicago. Seeing an opportunity for growth and to be closer to family members, the Beets decided to relocate it to a much larger space in New Haven.

David Beets said that when they saw the large expanse of white walls in their new facility, that he and Patricia decided to contact a local artist to create “something interesting”, deciding on a mural after being inspired by several they’d seen in the area. They made contact with Purdue Fort Wayne and were introduced to Samantha “Sam” Fulk, who was excited by the project.

After a lot of creative collaboration with the Beets, Sam developed a concept of showcasing both the Fort Wayne community and places that popcorn is typically enjoyed. One of the focal points of the mural is of Parkview Field and features the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. The couple contacted the team who gave permission to use their image and logos.

The project took about two weeks to complete and was unveiled Thursday at Dell Cove’s new facility. Dell Cove, which began after the couple were encouraged by friends to market their spice mixes in 2012, now has merchandise in 50 stores across 39 states.