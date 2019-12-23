New Haven Burger King robbed

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Burger King Monday morning.

Police were called to the Burger King in the 7600 block of E SR 930 at 7:39 a.m. Police say a woman, pictured above, handed a note to the cashier demanding money. The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a backwards “Hollister” on the shirt.

The woman was given an unknown amount of money and possibly left in a gray or silver SUV with a white driver’s side door.

If you have any information, call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.