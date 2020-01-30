New grocery for Southeast Fort Wayne nears opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some relief is coming for the so-called “food desert” in southeast Fort Wayne.

Community leaders and city officials have given the southeast side of town the “food desert” label due to a lack of access to fresh produce, but a grocery store opening soon looks to address that.

“We’re in an area where there is not enough fresh food available to the people who reside here,” Utopian Community Grocery’s Conda Ridley tells our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The grocery is being started up as a joint effort from four families who were frustrated about an apparent lack of interest from other investors. The grocery will feature optional $5-a-month memberships that will give customers a 10% discount on their bill.

A grand opening is set for March at the corner of Oxford and Monroe Streets.