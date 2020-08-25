New Fort Wayne “boutique” hotel gets a name

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A boutique hotel being built in downtown Fort Wayne now has a name.

“The Bradley” will open in April of next year, according to Visit Fort Wayne. The 124-room hotel is being built at the corner of Harrison and Main streets, near Promenade Park, in a partnership between Provenance Hotels and Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, one of the founders of Fort Wayne-based Vera Bradley.

Features will include a rooftop bar, meeting space, a food and beverage operation on the building’s main floor, and retail space.