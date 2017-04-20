New feasibility study for downtown arena ordered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new downtown arena for Fort Wayne is still far from a done deal.

The Capital Improvement Board Thursday approved spending up to $70,000 on another feasibility study for the arena, now called an “events center,” specifically to look at whether or not there’s enough money to keep the building operational on a day-to-day basis.

The building itself will cost $120-million to build, and that’s not counting the monthly power and heating bills. Our Partners in News at ABC21 report that the Board will choose a firm to conduct the study next month, then get the results by about mid-September.

If the study finds that the building wouldn’t be self-sustainable, officials could also look into whether or not taxpayers would be willing to pay more taxes to subsidize it.

The event center, if built, would be the new home of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants basketball team, plus a host for concerts too small for the Memorial Coliseum but too big for the Embassy Theatre.

