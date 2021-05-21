New endowment fund to focus on area veterans

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The owner of a local tool company has set up an endowment fund to help struggling area veterans and their families.

Jerry Rathburn of Rathburn Tool and Manufacturing in Auburn tells WOWO News it’s about giving back to those who have given so much to our country.

“Some veterans have trouble adapting when they get back,” Rathburn says. “We can help out with some of the specific needs of the veterans, and their families… and not question why they need the help.”

You can contribute to the Veterans Endowment Fund through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. Click here to donate or click here to learn more.