INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The State of Indiana is making hiring employees under the age of 18 easier, thanks to a new system which will enable employees to be hired on the spot.

The old system of getting work permits and other tasks done related to hiring was a hassle. As of July 1, a new system called YES will roll out that will allow employers to make the decision to hire, register for the work permit and do other necessary things using their phone.

New employees can start within minutes.