New Dollar General store opening in Fort Wayne, positions available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Dollar General will open a new store in Fort Wayne this Saturday.

The store, located at 3903 S. Anthony Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card. In addition, the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples.

The company typically hires between six to ten employees, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team can visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.